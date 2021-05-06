An Updated Look at the 2021-2022 BYU Basketball Roster

After BYU lost to UCLA in the NCAA tournament, BYU's coaching staff put on the full court press to recruit Matt Haarms and Alex Barcello back to Provo for one more season. According Vanquish the Foe's Robby McCombs, Haarms has informed the coaching staff that he will not return to BYU for another season. Alex Barcello has not announced his plans for next season.

Without Haarms, let's take an early look at the BYU basketball roster for next season.

Returning Players

#25 Gavin Baxter

#0 Hunter Erickson

#5 Gideon George

#44 Connor Harding

#42 Richard Harward

#20 Spencer Johnson

#21 Trevin Knell

#40 Kolby Lee

#33 Caleb Lohner

#1 Wyatt Lowell

#15 Cameron Pearson

#24 Townsend Tripple

#10 Jesse Wade

#2 Brandon Warr

BYU has some young talent returning next season, namely Caleb Lohner, Gideon George, and Gavin Baxter if he can get healthy. However, BYU is lacking ball handlers and shot creators from this group. Until he announces his decision, Alex Barcello is BYU's most important recruiting target this offseason.

Given BYU's need for a guard or two, BYU has targeted multiple playmakers in the transfer portal over the last month. While they Cougars have been a finalist for numerous players, they have not landed their guy yet.

Incoming Signees

Fousseyni Traore (F)

Atiki Ally Atiki (C, not officially signed yet)

Nate Hansen (PG)

Trey Stewart (G)

Atiki Ally Atiki has the potential to be a very good player for BYU, but he might need a few years to develop. Traore is in a similar situation - high ceiling but he might need some time to develop. Nate Hansen will be returning home from a mission. Trey Stewart is an athletic guard who was a late addition to the 2019 class, he returned home from his mission today.

Pending Decisions

#13 Alex Barcello

Matt Haarms will not return to BYU for another season, those were his plans from the beginning. Neither will Brandon Averette who joined the Dallas Heat, an EBA team.

