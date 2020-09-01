Breaking: BYU Football Lands Elia Migao and Enoka Migao Over Host of P5 Schools

BYU just added two key players to their 2021 recruiting class. Twins Elia and Enoka Migao chose the Cougars over a variety of PAC-12 and Big Ten schools. Elia Migao is an Offensive Line prospect out of Temecula, California. Listed at 6'3 320 lbs., Migao held offers from the likes of Oregon, Arizona State, Colorado, Nebraska, and Michigan State. Elia's twin brother, Enoka, listed at 6'5 250 lbs., is a Defensive End prospect who holds offers from Arizona, Colorado, Michigan State, Oregon State, and San Diego State among others. Today, the Migao twins announced their commitment to BYU.

Both players will graduate as part of the 2021 graduating class before enrolling at BYU next summer. Although they are twins, they will bring very different things to the table for BYU.

Elia projects as an interior offensive lineman at BYU. He moves well on pulls and screens and he finishes blocks at a very high level. John Garcia of SI All-American did a scouting report on Elia where he noted that his "calves [are] like reinforced Roman columns...with the strength of a bison [Elia] sends high school defensive ends, literally, flying." Earlier this year, Elia was named as an SI All-American candidate.

Check out Elia's highlights below:

Enoka plays with more finesse and speed - he is a talented pass rusher that has the potential to be a multi-year contributor at BYU. He also has the strength to bull rush opposing lineman and wreak havoc in the backfield. Enoka fits the mold of a disruptive defensive end that BYU fans wanted to land after Kalani Sitake was hired as BYU's coach Check out Enoka's highlights below:

Elia told Sports Illustrated that the two brothers arrived at their top schools separately, but they chose BYU together. "Ultimately it was a separate decision," Elia said, "but we both had the same schools on our lists. We looked at it, we both really liked BYU and what they have to offer, so we said, 'If you go I'll go.'"

