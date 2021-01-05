Breaking: BYU Promotes Aaron Roderick to Offensive Coordinator, Fesi Sitake to Passing Game Coordinator

It only took one day for BYU to find their next offensive coordinator.

It only took one day for BYU to find their next offensive coordinator. After Jeff Grimes was hired as Baylor's offensive coordinator on Monday morning, BYU named Aaron Roderick as their offensive coordinator on Monday night. Head coach Kalani Sitake also promoted wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake to passing game coordinator, a role that Roderick previously held under Jeff Grimes.

BYU said the following about Coach Roderick as part of their official press release:



"BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake today announced the promotion of Aaron Roderick to offensive coordinator and Fesi Sitake to passing game coordinator on his staff.

Roderick, who has served as passing game coordinator the past three seasons, will continue to coach quarterbacks, while Fesi Sitake will maintain his role coaching receivers in addition to his new responsibilities as the passing game coordinator. Assistant coaches Steve Clark (tight ends), Eric Mateos (offensive line) and Harvey Unga (running backs) will continue in their same position responsibilities on Roderick’s offensive staff.

“Aaron is the right person to take over as our offensive coordinator with the departure of Jeff (Grimes),” Kalani Sitake said. “Jeff did a tremendous job as offensive coordinator and Aaron is the perfect choice to help us build on the success Jeff, Aaron, Fesi and our offensive staff have achieved together. I know firsthand the exceptional coach Aaron is from working on the same staff for 15 years during our careers. He is an experienced play-caller and coordinator and a great mentor and teacher. I’m thrilled to have Aaron as our new offensive coordinator.

“Fesi came to BYU three years ago as one of the game’s up-and-coming young coordinators and he’s played a big role in our success. He has improved his team wherever he has been and that is certainly the case here at BYU. We are better because of Fesi’s contributions in our staff room, on the practice field and on the sidelines. I’m excited to have him working closely with Aaron and the other coaches in this new role.”

Now, BYU will search for the final member of the 2021 staff. They could add another member to the offensive staff, or they could use the final position to bolster the defensive side of the ball.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI