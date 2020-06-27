Breaking: Caleb Lohner Officially Flips to BYU Basketball

CougsDaily
Caleb Lohner signed with Utah as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Today, he flipped and committed to BYU after being released from his letter of intent at Utah. Lohner was recruited by the likes of Kansas State, Texas, Baylor, and Texas A&M.

After weeks of speculation that Lohner wanted to flip to BYU, Lohner made the move official. Lohner will be eligible to play for BYU this upcoming season. 

Allegations of tampering surfaced when news leaked that Lohner wanted to be released from his NLI. Based on what we currently know, allegations that BYU tampered with Lohner after he signed with Utah appear to be false.

In an earlier article, I wrote about three things that Caleb Lohner would bring to BYU basketball:

1. Shooting

Like many recruits BYU has prioritized, Lohner would immediately bring outside shooting to the floor. Lohner's shooting stroke is as pure as it gets - he's got a quick release and his 6'6 frame (listed at 6’6 on 247 Sports, 6’9 on high school website, probably around 6’8) helps him shoot comfortably in traffic.

2. Facilitating

Lohner doesn't possess the ball skills of a Point Guard but he's able to bring the ball up the floor and start the offense. In the system that BYU runs, it's helpful to have multiple guys who can bring the ball and create different offensive sets. Lohner sees the floor well which BYU will be able to utilize.

3. Good Athleticism

Evaluating Lohner's athleticism is unique - he prefers jumping with both feet. He's very athletic off two feet but his vertical substantially decreases when he jumps off only one foot. Jumping off two feet is slower so some players that prefer jumping off two feet can struggle to get their shot off around the rim. Lohner possesses the athleticism to be a solid finisher when he has the time and space to jump off two feet.

Lohner will need to improve his lateral quickness to defend at the next level. There's a lot to like about Lohner's game - he has the potential to make an immediate impact for BYU.

