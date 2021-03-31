Breaking: Cannon DeVries Commits to BYU Football

On Tuesday night, Cannon DeVries committed to BYU. DeVries, an athlete that plays both wide receiver and safety for Weber High School, is listed at 6'0, 160 pounds. DeVries' recruitment really accelerated over the past month - he received an offer from Colorado one day before he received an offer from BYU. He also held an offer from Weber State. Earlier this month, I caught up with DeVries to discuss his offer from BYU.

DeVries has been in contact with BYU for five or six months. Coach Unga, Coach Hadley, Coach Tuiaki, and Coach Sitake have been his main recruiter at different times.

Besides Weber State and Colorado, Devries tells me that he also heard from Nevada, Utah, UCLA, Yale, Dartmouth, and SUU throughout the process.

On which position he is being recruiting to play at BYU, DeVries said, "They are recruiting me as an athlete, they like me all over the field." Should he sign with BYU, he will be able to choose his position of preference. When asked which position he preferred most, DeVries said, "I just love being an athlete. I love all three aspects of the game." You can check out DeVries' highlights as a wide receiver, safety, and kick returner below:

DeVries also runs track and plays basketball. Since the 2020 track season was canceled by the pandemic, Cannon hasn't logged official track times since his freshman year. As a freshman, however, he broke the district record in the 400 M with a time of 51.0 - a record that stood for 25 years.

You can check out DeVries' commitment video below:

DeVries is the fourth BYU commit in the 2022 class. He joins Noah Moeaki, Maiaka Kaufusi, and Jarinn Kalama as 2022 BYU commits. BYU has prioritized versatility in the 2022 class, and their efforts are bearing fruits. All four commits could play multiple positions at the next level.

