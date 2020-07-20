CougsDaily
Breaking: Devonta'e Henry-Cole Intends to Transfer to Utah State

After days of speculation and rumors, news officially leaked today that Devonta'e Henry-Cole intends to transfer from BYU. It appears that he will play his last year at Utah State. Henry-Cole never officially suited up for the Cougars after announcing his decision to transfer from Utah to BYU earlier this year. BYU has relied on the transfer portal the last few seasons at RB and has found success in players like Ty'Son Williams. This time, however, it came back to bite them. BYU will go into 2020 with a relatively inexperienced backfield.

Jacob Hatch of Locked on Cougars officially broke the news. Sports Illustrated has independently confirmed the report.

Henry-Cole hasn't addressed the media. In my opinion, however, Henry-Cole's decision was impacted by three things:

1. Jason Shelley's transfer to Utah State

First and foremost, I believe Henry-Cole's decision to transfer to Utah State is a direct result of Shelley's transfer to Utah State. The two were close at Utah.

2. The Cancellation of the Rivalry Game

Henry-Cole was very forward when he committed to BYU. His caption said, "Committed. September 3rd." September 3rd was supposed to be the date of the rivalry game. As we all know, the rivalry game was cancelled when the PAC-12 announced their decision to play a conference-only schedule in 2020.

3. Connections to Logan

Henry-Cole's girlfriend attends Utah State. I don't believe this was the deciding factor by any means, but I do believe it was just one more reason to transfer to Utah State.

