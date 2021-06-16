Brooks Jones Commits to BYU

On Wednesday, BYU received a commitment from Brooks Jones out of Arizona. Jones preps at the American Leadership Academy in Arizona where he plays basketball. Preston Hadley, whose defensive assignment shifted from safeties to defensive ends over the offseason, extended Jones the offer in May. Listed at 6'6 195 pounds, Jones committed as a defensive end.

I had a chance to catch up with Brooks to get an update on his recruitment a few weeks ago. Brooks will be a senior this Fall, and he will be playing his first year of high school football.

Brooks came in contact with BYU's coaching staff through his brother Dean. Dean, who signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class, was also new to the game of football when he signed with BYU. Dean started playing football as a junior in high school after attending a BYU football camp the Summer prior. Dean's length and speed at 6'2 caught the coaching staff's attention, and the staff eventually offered Dean a scholarship.

Prior to playing football, Dean Jones competed in rodeo. "I was born on a ranch in Arizona so that's where I spent most of my life. We roped, we rode horses, we just had fun," Dean said in an earlier interview with Cougs Daily.

Preston Hadley was Dean's main recruiter throughout his recruitment. Now with a new role on the staff, Hadley is Brooks main contact at BYU.

On the opportunity to potentially play with his older brother Dean, Brooks said, "I am LDS, and it’s been a dream of mine to play for them [BYU] and to be able to play with my brother Dean."

