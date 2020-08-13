BYU Adds Troy to 2020 Schedule

BYU added another game to their 2020 schedule this morning. Troy will travel to Provo to take on the Cougars on September 26th in Lavell Edwards Stadium. The Cougars will make a return trip to Troy in 2026.

Tom Holmoe said the following in a BYU press release:

“Troy has been one of the top football programs in the Sun Belt Conference for many years,” said BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe. “Despite the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 college football season, we worked out a contract with Troy over the past three weeks and look forward to facing the Trojans."

This will be the first time the two programs have faced each other on the gridiron:

"The two universities have never met before in football. Troy was founded in 1887 and is celebrating its 100th season of collegiate football. The Trojans have won 21 conference championships, including six Sun Belt Conference titles in the past 14 years (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2017). Troy has also won its last four bowl games, including a 42-32 victory over Buffalo in the 2018 Dollar General Bowl. Before becoming a DI FBS program in 2001, the Trojans won three national football titles in 1968 (NAIA) and 1984 and 1987 (DII)."

Former BYU offensive line coach Ryan Pugh is the offensive coordinator at Troy.

@Navy - 9/7

Troy - 9/26

Houston - 10/16

North Alabama - 11/21

