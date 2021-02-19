BYU Basketball Announces Changes to Regular Season Schedule

BYU will take on two of the better WCC teams to wrap up the regular season.

On Thursday evening, BYU basketball announced changes to the remainder of their regular season schedule. Instead of facing LMU and Santa Clara to wrap up the regular season, BYU will host San Francisco and Saint Mary's instead. The original games against those schools were cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreaks among the San Francisco and Saint Mary's programs.

BYU will host USF at 7PM MT on February 25th on CBSSSN. Then they will host Saint Mary's two days later on February 27th at 8PM MT - that game will be televised on ESPNU/ESPN2.

BYU made the announcement just before their game against Pacific on Thursday night. The viewing details for BYU-Pacific can be seen below.

BYU at Pacific game will air on CBS Sports Network at 6 PM MST. You can also listen to the game on Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2 and KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM.

How to Watch or Listen

TV: CBS Sports Network

TV Talent: Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Dan Dikau (analyst)

Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYUCougars and BYU Gameday apps

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell (play-by-play)

Live Stats: BYUcougars.com

In recent NCAA tournament projections, the Cougars were placed as high as #8 and as low as #10 in the field of 68. With only three games remaining in the regular season, every game down the stretch will be critical for NCAA tournament seeding. Especially if BYU opts out of the WCC tournament.

Due to the unique circumstances surrounding this college basketball season, the WCC will use Ken Pomeroy's adjusted winning percentage to determine tournament seeding. BYU currently ranks #2 in the WCC in adjusted winning percentage, Pacific ranks #6.

