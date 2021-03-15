BYU Basketball: Experts Pick BYU's First Round Matchup

Selection Sunday is in the books. BYU, a #6 seed, will face the winner of #11 UCLA and #11 Michigan State. The Bruins and the Spartans play on Thursday night for an opportunity to play against BYU on Saturday night. According to the CBS Selection Show, #6 seeds beat #11 seeds 63% of the time. According to industry experts, however, #6 BYU is on upset watch. Below are some expert picks for the Cougars' first round matchup:

Pat Forde - Sports Illustrated

Pick: BYU over Michigan State/UCLA

Pat Forde has BYU losing in the round of 32 to Texas.

Jeremy Woo - Sports Illustrated

Pick: Michigan State/UCLA over BYU

Jason Jordan - Sports Illustrated

Pick: BYU over Michigan State/UCLA

Jason Jordan has BYU losing in the round of 32 to Texas.

Molly Geary - Sports Illustrated

Pick: BYU over Michigan State/UCLA

Molly Geary has BYU advancing to the Sweet 16 before suffering a loss to #7 UConn.

Kevin Sweeney - Sports Illustrated

Pick: Michigan State/UCLA over BYU

Michael Shapiro - Sports Illustrated

Pick: BYU over Michigan State/UCLA

Michael Shapiro has BYU losing in the round of 32 to Texas.

Elizabeth Swinton - Sports Illustrated

Pick: BYU over Michigan State/UCLA

Michael Shapiro has BYU losing in the round of 32 to Texas.

Nick Selbe - Sports Illustrated

Pick: Michigan State/UCLA over BYU

Scott Gleeson - USA Today

Pick: Michigan State/UCLA over BYU

Dan Wolken - USA Today

Pick: Michigan State/UCLA over BYU

Keith Jenkins - USA Today

Pick: Michigan State/UCLA over BYU

Greg Doyel - USA Today

Pick: BYU over Michigan State/UCLA

Greg Doyel has BYU advancing to the Elite Eight before losing to #1 Michigan.

Michelle Gardner - USA Today

Pick: BYU over Michigan State/UCLA

Michelle Gardner has BYU losing in the round of 32 to Texas.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI