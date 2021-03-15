BYU Basketball: Experts Pick BYU's First Round Matchup
Selection Sunday is in the books. BYU, a #6 seed, will face the winner of #11 UCLA and #11 Michigan State. The Bruins and the Spartans play on Thursday night for an opportunity to play against BYU on Saturday night. According to the CBS Selection Show, #6 seeds beat #11 seeds 63% of the time. According to industry experts, however, #6 BYU is on upset watch. Below are some expert picks for the Cougars' first round matchup:
Pat Forde - Sports Illustrated
Pick: BYU over Michigan State/UCLA
Pat Forde has BYU losing in the round of 32 to Texas.
Jeremy Woo - Sports Illustrated
Pick: Michigan State/UCLA over BYU
Jason Jordan - Sports Illustrated
Pick: BYU over Michigan State/UCLA
Jason Jordan has BYU losing in the round of 32 to Texas.
Molly Geary - Sports Illustrated
Pick: BYU over Michigan State/UCLA
Molly Geary has BYU advancing to the Sweet 16 before suffering a loss to #7 UConn.
Kevin Sweeney - Sports Illustrated
Pick: Michigan State/UCLA over BYU
Michael Shapiro - Sports Illustrated
Pick: BYU over Michigan State/UCLA
Michael Shapiro has BYU losing in the round of 32 to Texas.
Elizabeth Swinton - Sports Illustrated
Pick: BYU over Michigan State/UCLA
Nick Selbe - Sports Illustrated
Pick: Michigan State/UCLA over BYU
Dan Wolken - USA Today
Pick: Michigan State/UCLA over BYU
Keith Jenkins - USA Today
Pick: Michigan State/UCLA over BYU
Greg Doyel - USA Today
Pick: BYU over Michigan State/UCLA
Greg Doyel has BYU advancing to the Elite Eight before losing to #1 Michigan.
Michelle Gardner - USA Today
Pick: BYU over Michigan State/UCLA
Michelle Gardner has BYU losing in the round of 32 to Texas.
