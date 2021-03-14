BYU Basketball: Final NCAA Tournament Projections

After a one-year hiatus, Selection Sunday is finally here. BYU men's basketball is projected to be a single-digit seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Below are the final NCAA tournament projections for BYU.

ESPN Joe Lunardi

Lunardi has BYU penciled in as a #6 seed in his latest bracketology, up from a #7 seed last week. In Lunardi's projections, the Cougars would face #11 Michigan State for an opportunity to play either #3 Kansas or #14 Colgate in the second round.

According to Lunardi, BYU has better than a 95% chance to make the NCAA tournament.

CBS Jerry Palm

Jerry Palm put BYU as a #8 seed in his latest projections - down from a #7 seed a few weeks ago. He has BYU facing #9 Wisconsin in the first round for an opportunity to play ( most likely) #1 Baylor.

USA Today

USA Today has BYU as a #7 seed. The Cougars would face #10 Maryland for an opportunity to play the winner of #2 Houston and #15 Drexel.

Andy Katz

Andy Katz put BYU as an #8 seed. He has BYU facing #9 LSU in the first round.

Fox College Hoops

Fox College Hoops projects BYU as a #7 seed where they would face #10 Michigan State in the first round.

