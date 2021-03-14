NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

BYU Basketball: Final NCAA Tournament Projections

Getting you ready for Selection Sunday.
Author:

After a one-year hiatus, Selection Sunday is finally here. BYU men's basketball is projected to be a single-digit seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Below are the final NCAA tournament projections for BYU.

USATSI_15699074_168390393_lowres

ESPN Joe Lunardi

Lunardi has BYU penciled in as a #6 seed in his latest bracketology, up from a #7 seed last week. In Lunardi's projections, the Cougars would face #11 Michigan State for an opportunity to play either #3 Kansas or #14 Colgate in the second round.

According to Lunardi, BYU has better than a 95% chance to make the NCAA tournament.

You might also like: How to watch Selection Sunday on CBS

CBS Jerry Palm

Jerry Palm put BYU as a #8 seed in his latest projections - down from a #7 seed a few weeks ago. He has BYU facing #9 Wisconsin in the first round for an opportunity to play ( most likely) #1 Baylor.

USA Today

USA Today has BYU as a #7 seed. The Cougars would face #10 Maryland for an opportunity to play the winner of #2 Houston and #15 Drexel.

Andy Katz

Andy Katz put BYU as an #8 seed. He has BYU facing #9 LSU in the first round.

Fox College Hoops

Fox College Hoops projects BYU as a #7 seed where they would face #10 Michigan State in the first round.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_15699074_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball: Final NCAA Tournament Projections

Getting you ready for Selection Sunday.

Caleb Lohner BYU Basketball

How to Watch NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday

Getting you ready for Selection Sunday on CBS.

USATSI_15694615_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball: Best & Worst-Case Scenarios for NCAA Tournament Seeding

BYU men's basketball is a lock for the upcoming NCAA tournament.

Tyler Allgeier

BYU Football: Evaluating Depth at the Skill Positions

When was the last time BYU had this much depth at the skill positions?

USATSI_15015531_168390393_lowres (2)

BYU Football: Four Cougars Selected in Recent NFL Mock Draft

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso has four BYU players in his seven-round mock draft.

BYU Football Miles Davis and Chris Jackson

BYU Football: Depth Chart at Wide Receiver with the Nacua Brothers

Where do the Nacua brothers fit into the depth chart at wide receiver?

Isaac Rex Carter Wheat BYU Football

Where are they now? Five BYU Football Players that Stood out Last Spring

Last Spring, we listed five players that stood out. Where are they now?

USATSI_15699071_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball: Updated Odds of a Deep NCAA Tournament Run

The numbers behind a BYU Sweet 16 run and beyond.