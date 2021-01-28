NewsLavell's Lounge+
BYU Basketball: Tournament Odds Following Loss to Pepperdine

BYU dropped their first game in WCC play to a team not named Gonzaga on Wednesday afternoon. The loss slowed the momentum that the Cougars were building towards a single-digit seed in the NCAA tournament. However, BYU's wins over Saint Mary's and San Francisco gave them enough wiggle room to suffer a loss like Pepperdine and still qualify for the NCAA tournament. Here are BYU's updated probabilities to qualify for the NCAA tournament following the loss to Pepperdine.

Team Rankings, a site that "runs thousands of computer simulations of the college basketball season" gives BYU an 82.2% chance to make the NCAA tournament. That is down from 92.6% prior to the Cougars' loss at Pepperdine.

BYU dropped from #28 to #38 in the NCAA NET rankings. The NET rankings are the NCAA's "primary sorting tool for evaluating teams." The NET metric splits teams into four quadrants. Then it looks at each team's record against those four quads. Here is BYU's record against the four different quads:

Quad 1 RecordQuad 2 RecordQuad 3 RecordQuad 4 Record

3-3

2-1

3-0

4-0

With the victory over BYU, Pepperdine moved from a quad three team to a quad two team. That's good news for BYU. If Pepperdine can maintain their Q2 status it will help BYU's resume come selection Sunday. 

