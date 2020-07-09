BYU Football Among Three Schools Contacting Elia Migao the Most

Elia Migao is an Offensive Line prospect out of Temecula, California. Listed at 6'3 320 lbs., Migao has received offers from the likes of Oregon, Arizona State, Colorado, Nebraska, and Michigan State. Elia's brother, Enoka, is a 2021 Defensive End prospect who also holds a BYU offer. In May, I had a chance to catch up with Elia and get an update on his recruitment. That video interview is also included in this article. Yesterday, I caught up with Migao again to get a July update.



Elia tells me that BYU is among three schools contacting him the most. Arizona and San Diego State are the other two schools. This is very good news for BYU fans for a few reasons:

1. Elia is a great player and BYU would do very well to add him to the OL pipeline.One Southern California writer recently included him as a top five OL in Southern California:

2. BYU has made Kingsley Suamataia and Kimo Makaneole top priorities this class. With that being said, BYU is still one of the top three schools contacting Elia. For those that have followed BYU recruiting, this is noticeable improvement for BYU. The staff is doing a great job at showing love to all the recruits on their board. It's subtle, but it's a win for Jasen Ah You and Jack Damuni who took over the recruiting efforts earlier this year.

Elia would like to do visits before he makes his decision. However, the NCAA has extended the recruiting dead period through August 31. He isn't in a rush but he doesn't want to drag out the decision either. COVID-19 has complicated his plans so he's just letting things play out.

