BYU Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 9 - Seleti Fevaleaki

Casey Lundquist

It's time to countdown the top 10 BYU football players that are primed for a breakout season in 2020. Obviously, we're going to assume that football happens this fall. Before we get started, it's important to define what a breakout season means. For the purposes of this series, a breakout season means a player takes on a much bigger role than the prior season. That could be from role player to starter or starter to playmaker. Let's get started!

Honorable Mentions

  • Keenan Ellis, Ben Bywater, D'Angelo Mandell, Dax Milne, Alema Pilimai 

No. 10 - Gunner Romney

No. 9 - Seleti Fevaleaki

Seleti Fevaleaki
BYU Athletics

Seleti Fevaleaki was recruited by Kalani Sitake and Ilaisa Tuiaki when they coached at the University of Utah. Then they recruited Fevaleaki when they moved to Oregon State. In the end, Fevaleaki followed Sitake and Tuiaki to BYU.

Seleti Fevaleaki will be one of a few newcomers that will look to bolster BYU's pass rush this season. After a mission and a redshirt season, Fevaleaki has the opportunity to earn playing time at Defensive End in 2020. Fevaleaki had a good spring and I expect him to become a contributor in 2020. The Defensive Line is the most Senior of any position group, but I still expect him to find a role on the defense.

