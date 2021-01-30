BYU Football: Chris Wilcox Invited to the NFL Combine

BYU's Chris Wilcox (32) defends a pass against Wisconsin in 2017.

On Friday afternoon, BYU's Chris Wilcox announced on Twitter that he will participate in the 2021 NFL Combine. Chris Wilcox is a cornerback out of California who amassed 84 tackles and 8 pass break-ups in his career at BYU. This is a very important step for Wilcox who is hoping to become the first cornerback drafted out of BYU since Derwin Gray was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1993 NFL Draft.

When Wilcox signed with BYU, he was only a two-star recruit without any competing FBS offers. BYU's coaching staff (and specifically Ed Lamb) deserve the credit for identifying Wilcox's raw talent, and Chris deserves the credit for putting in the work to become an NFL prospect. Wilcox, probably prematurely, was thrown into the fire early in his BYU career. There were bumps along his path (see Toledo 2016) of development, but he turned into BYU's best lock-down corner in years. Perhaps his best moment of the 2020 season came against Houston when he locked down a talented group of Houston wide receivers after BYU switched to a man coverage. Wilcox was in perfect single coverage on multiple occasions when Houston tried to throw the ball downfield.

Due to COVID-19, the NFL Combine will look different in 2021. The pre-draft workouts will be held at the individual college campuses:

Here is a selected quote from the letter:

"Any workouts will take place on individual pro days on college campuses. We will work with the schools to encourage consistency in testing and drills across pro days and ensure that all clubs have access to video from those workouts, irrespective of whether the club is represented at a particular workout."

Wilcox is part of a 2021 draft class that could be one of the best in BYU history. It's been over 10 years since BYU had multiple players selected in the same draft - that will change this year. Quarterback Zach Wilson has become a consensus top-15 pick among NFL draft experts. Brady Christensen was projected to be selected as the 21st overall pick by the Colts in PFF's latest mock draft. Wilson will be the first QB selected out of BYU since 2007 and Christensen will be the first OL selected out of BYU since 2005.

In addition, former Cougars like Dax Milne, Matt Bushman, Khyiris Tonga, Chandon Herring, Tristen Hoge, Troy Warner, Isaiah Kaufusi, and Chris Wilcox could be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft.

We assume that Zach Wilson and Brady Christensen are NFL Draft locks. Dax Milne probably wouldn't have declared for the NFL Draft unless he received some pretty encouraging draft grades from NFL scouts - we will assume he is drafted as well. The next tier of players includes Matt Bushman, Khyiris Tonga, Chandon Herring, and now Chris Wilcox. If two or three of those players are selected in the draft, that brings the total to five or six BYU players that could be selected in the same draft.

When was the last time BYU had this many NFL draft prospects in the same class? Take a look at this graph - it plots the number of players drafted out of BYU since 1990:

Note: This graph excludes the supplemental draft.

Number of players selected in the NFL Draft by year out of BYU, dating back to 1990.

The last time BYU had multiple players selected in the NFL draft was Austin Collie and Fui Vakapuna in 2009. If three BYU players are drafted, that would be the most since three BYU players (Brady Poppinga, Scott Young, Shaun Nua) were taken in the 2005 NFL Draft.

If you add Khyiris Tonga, Chandon Herring, Chris Wilcox, or Matt Bushman, that would be the most since five BYU players were selected in the 2002 NFL Draft.

If five BYU players are selected in upcoming draft, that would be tied for the second most in program history behind only 1986 and 1981 where seven players were selected out of BYU. However, the NFL Draft included more rounds in 1986 and 1981. If you exclude the picks after the seventh round (the number of rounds in the current NFL draft format) then two players would have been selected in 1986 and five players would have been selected in 1981.

In other words, five NFL Draft picks (in rounds one through seven) would be tied for the most in BYU history. In addition, it wouldn't be impossible for Tonga, Bushman, Wilcox, or Herring to hear their name called in April. If six players are selected, you could argue that this is the best BYU draft class of all time. Not just because of quantity, but quality:

Zach Wilson would be a top-10 pick. If he is selected before the fifth pick, he would be the highest draft pick in BYU history.

If Brady Christensen sneaks into the first round like PFF thinks he might, it would only be the second time in BYU history where two Cougars were taken in the first round of the same draft. The last time it happened was in 1987 when Shawn Knight and Jason Buck were selected in the first round.

So how does it compare to prior classes? It all depends on what happens in rounds 4-7 with the fringe prospects. The 2021 NFL Draft should be an exciting one to follow for BYU fans.

