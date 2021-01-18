Updated NFL Mock Draft Projections for Zach Wilson

Following a historical season at quarterback, Zach Wilson declared for the NFL Draft. WIlson will be the first quarterback drafted out of BYU since John Beck, and the first BYU quarterback drafted in the traditional first round since Jim McMahon. BYU great Steve Young was selected in the USFL draft before being selected in the first round of the NFL supplemental draft. It's also worth noting that Zach Wilson could become the highest NFL Draft pick in BYU history if he is selected before the fifth pick. Here are some of the latest projected landing spots for Zach Wilson:

CBS Sports

CBS Analyst Chris Trapasso:

Round: 1

Pick: 3

Team: Houston Texans

Commentary: "The first, major piece in the speculated Watson trade. The No. 3 overall pick goes back to the Texans. Even with Tua Tagovailoa involved in the trade, the Texans can't pass on a quarterback prospect like Wilson here."

CBS Analyst Josh Edwards:

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: Atlanta Falcons

CBS Analyst Ryan Wilson:

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: Atlanta Falcons

ESPN - Todd McShay

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: Atlanta Falcons

NBC Sports

Round: 1

Pick: 8

Team: Carolina Panthers

Commentary: "Everything comes up roses for the Panthers, as Wilson falls right into their lap at No. 8. The BYU signal-caller has incredible arm talent, is mobile and has the ability to make plays outside the pocket that is critical in the modern NFL."

Pro Football Network

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Commentary: "It’s gonna be next to impossible for the Falcons to move Matt Ryan this year or maybe even next season. That being said, with a new head coach in Arthur Smith and a new GM coming in, they may take advantage of this top-5 draft pick and select the top quarterback available. In this three-round NFL Mock Draft, that quarterback is BYU’s Zach Wilson.

Wilson is excellent at making plays out of structure, and his ball placement down the field is jaw-dropping. He’s the smallest of the top 2021 quarterbacks but still possesses impressive physical abilities. Drafting Wilson and letting him sit behind Matt Ryan for a year or two could be the ideal scenario for both Wilson and Atlanta. If he can learn how to win from the pocket and only make plays out of structure when needed, he’ll be a dangerous quarterback in the NFL."

Beacon Journal

Round: 1

Pick: 8

Team: Carolina Panthers

Commentary: "Teddy Bridgewater was benched during his first season as Carolina's quarterback, and didn't exactly get a warm endorsement from head coach Matt Rhule. As such, the Panthers could be looking for a new signal caller, even though Bridgewater signed a three-year contract last offseason."

Sporting News

Round: 1

Pick: 8

Team: Carolina Panthers

Commentary: "Wilson has had an exceptional season with his accuracy and downfield passing to emerge as the draft class' third-best QB prospect after Lawrence and Fields. Teddy Bridgewater did OK as the Panthers' bridge QB out of necessity, but there's also an indication they have a limited ceiling with him and should think about replacing him by 2022 with a longer-term solution. Wilson would be a strong, cerebral fit for Joe Brady's offense."

Pro Football Focus

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "Easy schedule be damned, Wilson lit up his opposition in the same manner Joe Burrow and LSU did in 2019. The BYU quarterback recorded an elite passing grade above 90.0 in eight of his 12 games played this season, with his lowest-graded game sitting at 75.4.

Wilson’s arm talent is truly special, and he can make off-platform throws look easy. No quarterback threw an accurate ball on a higher rate of their 20-plus-yard passes this season (73%).

Even though they missed out on Lawrence, Jets fans should be ecstatic about Wilson. He’s the real deal."

NFL Spin Zone

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Commentary: "The Atlanta Falcons at the No. 4 overall pick are a fascinating case in this draft. As of right now, they still have Matt Ryan and Julio Jones on the roster. But with the arrival of new head coach Arthur Smith and both of their standout offensive cornerstones getting up there in age, it could be time for a change. That’s the direction they go here as they land on BYU quarterback Zach Wilson as the pick here.

Wilson is one of the biggest risers in the entire class but for good reason. While he’d already flashed the ability to make plays with his legs either off-script or in zone-read situations, Wilson made great strides as a passer. He is accurate to all levels of the field and has plenty of arm strength to fire the ball into windows. With some more progression in terms of making the jump to reading NFL coverages, Wilson could be a star quarterback in this league with the tools he possesses."