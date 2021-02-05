BYU Football: ESPN Says Three BYU Coaches 'Improved Their Stock' in 2020

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake

In a recent article, ESPN listed the FBS coaches that improved their stock the most in 2020. Three BYU coaches made the cut. Kalani Sitake was one of ten non-P5 head coaches listed in the article. The following is from the ESPN article about Kalani Sitake and BYU:

"Sitake had recorded big wins in recent years and done enough to secure his future at BYU, but he lacked a true breakthrough season until 2020. BYU revamped its schedule, initially packed with Power 5 opponents, but dominated almost every team it faced. The Cougars recaptured the program's glory years with a high-powered passing offense led by an NFL quarterback prospect in Zach Wilson. BYU finished 11-1 and had its highest AP poll finish (No. 11) since 1996. Sitake, 45, looks like the long-term answer in Provo, but he also could become a factor for Power 5 openings, especially in the Pac-12."

If Sitake continues to win at BYU, his name will be linked to P5 jobs in the future. He was already linked to the Arizona job when the Wildcats were looking for a new head coach in December.

Sitake wasn't the only BYU coach listed in the article. Aaron Roderick and Ed Lamb were listed among the 'hidden gems':

"BYU assistants Aaron Roderick and Ed Lamb: Sitake certainly deserves credit for BYU's 11-1 season, but he received a lot of help. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, now at Baylor, was a finalist for the Broyles Award (the nation's top assistant). Roderick, promoted last month to replace Grimes, had an instrumental role in Wilson's development and game-planning. Lamb, BYU's assistant head coach, helped Sitake with program oversight and also coordinated special teams and coached linebackers. Both assistants soon should receive FBS head-coaching interest."

Another coach to watch is defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki. Tuiaki was recently interviewed for the Montana State head coaching job according to Skyline Sports.

