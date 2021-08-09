Sports Illustrated home
Publish date:

BYU Football Fall Camp: Footage from Monday's Practice

Check out a few practice clips from Monday
Kalani Sitake

On Monday, BYU kicked off their second week of fall camp. In the video above, you can watch a few clips from Monday's practice. The video clips are annotated below.

If you missed the highlights from the first day of camp, you can watch them here.

00:06 Freshman defensive back Ethan Slade goes through drills

00:10 #12 Puka Nacua and #18 Kaleb Hayes go through drills

00:13 #97 Ethan Erickson goes through drills, defended by #10 Morgan Pyper

00:18 #34 Josh Wilson goes through drills defending #13 Masen Wake

00:24 #83 Issac Rex goes through drills

00:28 Linebackers Max Tooley (#31) and Payton Wilgar (#49) hit the sled

00:35 #66 James Empey and #70 Connor Pay go through a run-blocking drill

00:42 The quarterbacks perform drills

00:51 #3 Jaren Halls rolls to his right and finds #2 Neil Pau'u

00:57 #17 Jacob Conover finds #83 Isaac Rex over the middle

01:00 #21 Jackson McChesney runs to the outside, first met by #94 John Nelson and #49 Payton Wilgar

01:07 #3 Jaren Halls rolls to his right and finds #2 Neil Pau'u

01:12 #4 Lopini Katoa takes the handoff, first met by #12 Malik Moore

01:17 #17 Jacob Conover Rolls to his left and finds #18 Gunner Romney

01:23 #16 Baylor Romney throws a complete pass to #2 Neil Pau'u, defended by #41 Keenan Pili

01:30 #16 Baylor Romney completes a pass over the middle to #2 Neil Pau'u

01:35 #3 Jaren Hall completes a pass over the middle to #18 Gunner Romney

01:40 #10 Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters rolls to his right and finds #4 Lopini Katoa in the flat

01:47 #17 Jacob Conover completes a pass to #83 Isaac Rex

01:50 #16 Baylor Romney completes a touchdown pass to #88 Terence Fall

01:57 #5 D'Angelo Mandell intercepts a pass in the end zone, the pass was intended for #82 Bentley Hanshaw

