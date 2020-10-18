BYU Football Improves to No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

BYU faced their toughest test of the season against Houston on Friday night. BYU overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half and outscored Houston 22-0 in the fourth quarter to win 43-26. BYU's 5-0 start has earned them a spot in the top-25 for six consecutive weeks.

AP released the sixth in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. It's important to remember that some of the ranked teams haven't played yet and others have played three or four games.

Here is the new AP top 25:

Clemson Alabama Notre Dame Georgia Ohio State Oklahoma State Texas A & M Penn State Cincinnati Florida Miami BYU Oregon North Carolina / Wisconsin tie at #14 SMU Iowa State Michigan Virginia Tech Kansas State Minnesota Marshall NC State USC Coastal Carolina

BYU tied with Miami at #11 in the latest coaches poll - up from #13 last week. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few weeks. Here is the latest coaches poll:

Clemson Alabama Notre Dame Georgia Ohio State Oklahoma State Penn State Florida Texas A & M Cincinnati Miami / BYU (Tie for #11) North Carolina Wisconsin Oregon SMU Michigan Iowa State Kansas State Virginia Tech Minnesota NC State USC Coastal Carolina Marshall

BYU's next game is on Saturday October 24th against Texas State. Texas State is 1-5 after a loss to South Alabama last week. Their record, however, is not completely indicative of their performance this season. They played a competitive game against undefeated SMU, they were a successful PAT away from beating UTSA, and they gave Boston College all they could handle in a 21-24 loss.

