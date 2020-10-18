SI.com
BYU Football Improves to No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

Casey Lundquist

BYU faced their toughest test of the season against Houston on Friday night. BYU overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half and outscored Houston 22-0 in the fourth quarter to win 43-26. BYU's 5-0 start has earned them a spot in the top-25 for six consecutive weeks.

USATSI_15078298_168390393_lowres

AP released the sixth in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. It's important to remember that some of the ranked teams haven't played yet and others have played three or four games.

Here is the new AP top 25:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Georgia
  5. Ohio State
  6. Oklahoma State
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Penn State
  9. Cincinnati
  10. Florida
  11. Miami 
  12. BYU
  13. Oregon
  14. North Carolina / Wisconsin
  15. tie at #14
  16. SMU
  17. Iowa State
  18. Michigan
  19. Virginia Tech
  20. Kansas State
  21. Minnesota
  22. Marshall
  23. NC State
  24. USC
  25. Coastal Carolina

BYU tied with Miami at #11 in the latest coaches poll - up from #13 last week. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few weeks. Here is the latest coaches poll:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Georgia
  5. Ohio State
  6. Oklahoma State
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Cincinnati
  11. Miami / BYU
  12. (Tie for #11)
  13. North Carolina
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Oregon
  16. SMU
  17. Michigan
  18. Iowa State
  19. Kansas State
  20. Virginia Tech
  21. Minnesota
  22. NC State
  23. USC
  24. Coastal Carolina
  25. Marshall

BYU's next game is on Saturday October 24th against Texas State. Texas State is 1-5 after a loss to South Alabama last week. Their record, however, is not completely indicative of their performance this season. They played a competitive game against undefeated SMU, they were a successful PAT away from beating UTSA, and they gave Boston College all they could handle in a 21-24 loss.

