BYU Football Improves to No. 13 in the College Football Playoff Rankings

Casey Lundquist

The second edition of the 2020 College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on Tuesday night. BYU dropped from #8 in the AP poll to #14 in the first CFP rankings, and the Cougars improved from #14 to #13 in the second edition of the CFP rankings. The Cougar's original ranking surprised the ESPN analysts during the show and national analysts expressed their displeasure about BYU's ranking throughout the week on twitter. 

National analysts have already starting expressing their opinion about BYU's #13 ranking like this one from Pat Forde:

The committee had the opportunity to re-think their original ranking for BYU, but the Cougars only moved passed Northwestern who lost to Michigan State last week.

These rankings will be updated each week and will ultimately determines which teams go to the College Football Playoff and which teams qualify for a New Year's Six bowl. It's important to remember that 2020 rankings are different than any rankings we've seen before - some of the ranked teams have only played three or four games while others have played nine games. Here is the second CFP top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Clemson
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Florida
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Georgia
  9. Iowa State
  10. Miami
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Indiana
  13. BYU
  14. Northwestern
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. Wisconsin
  17. North Carolina
  18. Coastal Carolina
  19. Iowa
  20. USC
  21. Marshall
  22. Washington
  23. Oregon
  24. Tulsa
  25. Louisiana

AP released another in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. Here is the new AP top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Florida
  7. Cincinnati
  8. BYU
  9. Miami
  10. Indiana
  11. Georgia
  12. Iowa State
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Coastal Carolina
  15. Marshall
  16. Northwestern
  17. USC
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. Louisiana
  21. Oregon
  22. Tulsa
  23. Washington
  24. Iowa
  25. Liberty

BYU stayed at #8 in the coaches poll. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few months. Here is the latest coaches poll:

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Clemson
  4. Ohio State
  5. Florida
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Cincinnati
  8. BYU
  9. Miami
  10. Georgia
  11. Indiana
  12. Iowa State
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Coastal Carolina
  15. Marshall
  16. USC
  17. Northwestern
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Oregon
  21. Louisiana
  22. Tulsa
  23. Washington
  24. Iowa
  25. Liberty

BYU does not have a game schedule until December 12th. The Cougars are running out of time to schedule a game for this weekend, but they still have a few more days. With so many weeks of football remaining, I think it's important for BYU to find another game.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Mpatt
Mpatt

Well that is what I thought. Northwestern just barely below us. NC with 3 loses is still a threat to pass us. 3 Pac12 still ranked despite USC having 3 victories on the season and all of their opponents have yet to win a single game. Where is Colorado? ACC is canceling games for good teams to preserve them. Season is ending and we appear to be on the outside looking in

