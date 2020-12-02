BYU Football Improves to No. 13 in the College Football Playoff Rankings

The second edition of the 2020 College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on Tuesday night. BYU dropped from #8 in the AP poll to #14 in the first CFP rankings, and the Cougars improved from #14 to #13 in the second edition of the CFP rankings. The Cougar's original ranking surprised the ESPN analysts during the show and national analysts expressed their displeasure about BYU's ranking throughout the week on twitter.

National analysts have already starting expressing their opinion about BYU's #13 ranking like this one from Pat Forde:

The committee had the opportunity to re-think their original ranking for BYU, but the Cougars only moved passed Northwestern who lost to Michigan State last week.

These rankings will be updated each week and will ultimately determines which teams go to the College Football Playoff and which teams qualify for a New Year's Six bowl. It's important to remember that 2020 rankings are different than any rankings we've seen before - some of the ranked teams have only played three or four games while others have played nine games. Here is the second CFP top 25:

Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Ohio State Texas A & M Florida Cincinnati Georgia Iowa State Miami Oklahoma Indiana BYU Northwestern Oklahoma State Wisconsin North Carolina Coastal Carolina Iowa USC Marshall Washington Oregon Tulsa Louisiana

AP released another in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. Here is the new AP top 25:

Alabama Notre Dame Ohio State Clemson Texas A & M Florida Cincinnati BYU Miami Indiana Georgia Iowa State Oklahoma Coastal Carolina Marshall Northwestern USC Wisconsin Oklahoma State Louisiana Oregon Tulsa Washington Iowa Liberty

BYU stayed at #8 in the coaches poll. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few months. Here is the latest coaches poll:

Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Ohio State Florida Texas A & M Cincinnati BYU Miami Georgia Indiana Iowa State Oklahoma Coastal Carolina Marshall USC Northwestern Oklahoma State Wisconsin Oregon Louisiana Tulsa Washington Iowa Liberty

BYU does not have a game schedule until December 12th. The Cougars are running out of time to schedule a game for this weekend, but they still have a few more days. With so many weeks of football remaining, I think it's important for BYU to find another game.

