Nation's Leading Passer Dart Focused on Five Schools Ahead of Decision

Jaxson Dart has a 500-yard lead on America's next top high school passer, per Maxpreps, and he may be the most coveted of any uncommitted senior quarterback in the class of 2021.

His recruitment is likely to end within the next three weeks, ahead of the Early Signing Period and plenty of Pac-12 programs and BYU are among those jockeying for position down the stretch.

But before the newly-crowned state champion and Utah single-season passing touchdown record holder got into where he may play moving forward, he told SI All-American he was grateful to have the opportunity to see the field this fall.

"We're super fortunate to be able to have a full season," he said. "Grateful for Utah and the UHSAA for allowing us to play. It was a great experience being able to play this year."

Dart and Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon High is at the apex of another state title, its third straight, after toppling Lone Peak 45-7 on Friday. He transferred into the high school in January and participated in select team activities before COVID-19 would shut down the country.

Utah was the first state back in the high school football game while 17 states elected not to play the sport in 2020. The gaudy play from the 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior enabled college football programs in search of a quarterback recruit to track him sooner than most.

"I think it was super cool being a part of Corner Canyon, just going into a dynasty," he said. "They have that culture of winning state championships and we just got our 40th win in a row.

"Coach (Eric) Kjar's scheme is open and he loves throwing the ball around and our strength was our receivers. We just tried to get the ball to the playmakers and they got the job done."

Understatement.

The Chargers averaged 47.7 points per game during the undefeated campaign and Dart broke the state's total yardage record (5,867) in addition to the passing TD mark (67). He was just 43 yards shy of the passing yardage record held by Washington State QB Cammon Cooper.

The dual-threat effort paired with new scholarship offers from USC, UCLA, Arizona State, Washington State, Iowa State, TCU and others after the first game on August 14.

"Coming into this year I didn't have any P5 offers, my biggest offer was BYU," he said. "I thought if we played well and had a really great season, things could blow up. Luckily, we were able to play on ESPN Week 3 and that helped, definitely.

"Colleges weren't even able to play so a lot of eyes were on that game. I performed well and made connections with coaches, then sooner than later it kind of blew up. It's been crazy."

Many of the new options are under heavy consideration.

"I've kind of narrowed it down to five schools," he said. "Arizona State, USC, UCLA, BYU and Washington State."

Dart broke each option down:

Arizona State: "They're my first P5 offer. I've made a great relationship with Coach (Zak) Hill and Coach (Herm) Edwards. They're planning on Jayden Daniels being a draft guys soon so they want a guy to come in and take his spot and be the head-runner for the program. They feel like I have all the abilities to do that. So that's intriguing, to be able to play early and be in a great system with Coach Edwards and a ton of the coaching staff having NFL experience and connections. I know there, I'd be coached by the best."

Southern Cal: "USC is my second most recent offer. Their situation was super unexpected...they have two commits right now. I talked a little, off and on with them, probably about a month and a half before they pulled the trigger. So it was unexpected when they gave me the call and I was super jacked up. I feel like it's QBU, it seems like every starting QB that goes there gets put into the league. Kind of the same situation with ASU, they feel Kedon (Slovis) is going to go to the NFL and they need the next man up. Going there, they get incredible receivers and talent, so you'd be surrounded with a bunch of dudes. Coach (Clay) Helton, Coach (Graham) Harrell, Coach (Seth) Doege love throwing the ball and that's something that intrigue me for sure."



UCLA: "UCLA is super cool. I was able to check them out before things got shut down. I didn't go on a visit or anything, me and my dad just kind of walked around campus. Stood on top of the parking lot and looked down at their practice field and got to see some of their facilities. It's top of the art facilities, the campus is incredible as well as the education for sure. They're on the rise, Coach (Chip) Kelly is going a great job, they almost upset Oregon with their backup QB in. I think they're up and coming and super exciting."

BYU: "I would say that I've had the longest relationship with their coaching staff compared to the other schools. It's big that they're in-state, it's always cool playing at home and staying close to family. Zach Wilson is killing it this year. They've been able to have a new guy, Coach (Aaron) Roderick and they've been spinning it a little bit more. Super exciting and with the year Zach's been having it makes me want to be a part of that. I am LDS, Mormon, so off the football field it's kinds of how it is every day in Utah, I don't think that is a big change."

Washington State: "Coach Rolo's (Nick Rolovich) new, he came from Hawaii. I was able to watch their game against Oregon and I love their offense and what they have going on there. The run and shoot is kind of a great offense and a great offensive fit for me and my abilities. I think it would be super big to stay in contact with the coaches and learn more about Wazzu."

Ahead of the Early Signing Period beginning December 16, Dart is looking to make a verbal commitment before enrolling at his school of choice in January.

More from SI All-American

Freak of the Week - Jordan Jenkins

Friday Five - Ewers to Ohio State, What to do at South Carolina

Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings

The Latest on Uncommitted Stars in the SI99

10 Questions for Deion Sanders at Jackson State

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and now on YouTube.