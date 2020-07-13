CougsDaily
BYU Football Makes the Cut for Isaac Vaha

Casey Lundquist

One year ago, Isaac Vaha was preparing for his first season of high school football. Today, Vaha is a three-star prospect (247Sports) with 19 offers from some of the biggest names in college football. Yesterday, Vaha cut his long list of suitors to seven. His top seven include BYU, Utah, Oregon, Penn State, Arizona State, Washington, and UCLA:

I asked Vaha about BYU and his decision to include the Cougars in his top seven. He said, "BYU was my dream school growing up, I don't know how I couldn't put them in my top seven." He also says BYU's recruiting staff has shown him a lot of love through the mail and BYU coaches are always texting him and staying in touch. He concluded by saying "I love the culture BYU has to offer. And it's here at home."

In an earlier interview, I asked Vaha about the most important factors in his recruitment:

  1. How the offense utilizes their Tight Ends
  2. Education and preparation for his life after football
  3. Feeling like family, especially if he goes out of state

Vaha plans on making his college decision after his official visits - the current NCAA recruiting dead period extends through August 31.

