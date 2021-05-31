National Opinions Vary on the 2021 BYU Cougars

National outlets are starting to preview the 2021 college football season. So far, national opinions of the 2021 BYU football team vary widely.

Last week, Pro Football Focus released its ELO rankings for all 130 FBS teams heading into the 2021 college football season. BYU made the top 25 - the Cougars were ranked #22. BYU was ranked ahead of 11 of their 2021 opponents. Only November foe USC ranked higher, the Trojans came in at #16.

PFF acknowledged that BYU lost a lot of production after the 2020 season. However, PFF believes the Cougars have the skill players and offensive line to be a "surprise again" in 2021.

A few days earlier, the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas released the opening lines for the 2021 college football games of the year. Five of BYU's 12 games appeared on the list, and BYU opened as an underdog in four of the five games listed.

In its way-too-early 2021 predictions, ESPN BPI projected BYU's win-loss record would be 7.3 - 4.7. In other words, they predicted BYU would win 7-8 games in 2021.

College Football News predicted BYU would go 8-4 next season. CFN's worst-case scenario for BYU was 5-7, their best-case scenario was 10-2.

So what can we take away from these national predictions for BYU in 2021?

The varying opinions make sense. The 2021 season could be a step forward for a BYU football program who was averaging 6.75 wins per season under Kalani Sitake prior to the 2020 season. It could also be a regression to the mean.

On one hand, BYU will be without Zach Wilson who was selected #2 in the 2021 NFL Draft. They also lose multiple starters along the offensive and defensive lines. For a team like BYU that doesn't recruit at an elite level, they should take a step back in 2021.

On the other hand, BYU will also have one of its deepest WR rooms in program history this season. Gunner Romney and Neil Pau'u return after locking down starting jobs last season. BYU has young players like Keanu Hill, Kody Epps, Chris Jackson, Brayden Cosper, and Chase Roberts who will be competing for reps. Then there is Puka and Samson Nacua - transfers from Washington and Utah who will likely see the field right away.

Those wide receivers will be even more formidable when paired with tight ends like Isaac Rex, Carter Wheat, and Dallin Holker. In addition, RB Tyler Allgeier is BYU's highest-graded returning player according to Pro Football Focus.

Whether Jaren Hall, Jacob Conover, or Baylor Romney is the starting quarterback, BYU will have enough talent to put together another productive offense in 2020.

The defense will need to replace multiple starters in 2021. History suggests Kalani Sitake and Ilaisa Tuiaki will be able to keep opponents out of the endzone, even if the defensive efficiency is not elite.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI