BYU Football Newcomers that Could Make an Impact on Defense

BYU football will welcome multiple newcomers on the defensive side of the ball this year. Today, let's look at the newcomers that could make an impact on defense.

Micah Harper

Micah Harper is a versatile player from Arizona who chose BYU over offers from 20 other schools. I had a chance to catch up with Harper to talk about his recruitment and why he chose BYU. He will be a defensive back at BYU. Harper is good enough that he could find playing time as a true Freshman on defense. His versatility will make him a candidate for immediate playing time on special teams.

Jacques Wilson

Wilson is a JUCO CB out of West LA Community College. JUCO players are typically brought in for one reason - to make an immediate impact. Wilson will bring a physicality that BYU doesn't have at Cornerback. He could beat out a few guys on the depth chart with a good fall camp.

Fisher Jackson

Fisher Jackson committed to BYU as a WR/S PWO during the 2019 recruiting cycle. He joined the program this January as a Defensive End. Jackson's sheer size and athleticism stood out during spring ball - he is listed at 6'5, 252 lbs. Jackson will need some time to develop given his inexperience at Defensive End, but he absolutely fits the physical mold of a rush end.

Tyler Batty

Batty possesses the physical tools to be the pass rusher on defense. He might need some time to adjust to the speed of the game following his mission, but I expect Batty to make an impact in 2020. Batty is big and physical with a relentless motor. BYU fans should be very excited about Tyler Batty's potential.

