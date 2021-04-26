BYU Football Offers Four Star Dave Iuli

On Sunday night, BYU offered four-star 2022 offensive lineman Dave Iuli. This offer has been in the works for months. In fact, I sat down with Iuli last June to discuss his recruitment - you can listen to a few of his comments from that interview in the video above. Nearly a year later, BYU pulled the trigger with a scholarship offer.

Iuli grew up on the island of Samoa as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Iuli moved from Samoa to Washington around ten years ago with his family - Iuli started learning English when he moved to the United States. Off the football field, Iuli is one of the kindest and most genuine guys around.

When asked about what makes BYU unique, Iuli recalled watching BYU games from the stake center in Samoa.

Iuli is a four-star Offensive Lineman out of Washington with offers from around the country. He has already received offers from the likes of LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington among others. Listed at 6'5 330 pounds, he projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level.

The first thing that stands out about Dave Iuli on film is his size. His size, physicality, and mobility at 6'5, 330 pounds is why universities across the country have offered Iuli. Iuli was forced to sit out his sophomore season due to injury, but he returned to action as a junior. Check out his junior highlights below:

Traditionally, BYU hasn't been able to make up ground later in the process and land four-star prospects like Iuli. However, BYU's longstanding relationship with Dave gives them something to build on with eight months until signing day.

