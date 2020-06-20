BYU Football Target Dave Iuli Updates His Recruitment

You can watch the second half of my interview with Dave Iuli here.

Dave Iuli is a four-star Offensive Lineman out of Washington with offers from around the country. Iuli has already received offers from the likes of LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington among others. Iuli is listed at 6'5 330 pounds and he projects as an interior Offensive Lineman at the next level. BYU and Iuli have started talking over the last couple of weeks and I would expect BYU to extend an offer in the future. I had a chance to catch up with Iuli and get an update on his recruitment.

The first thing that stands out about Dave Iuli on film is his size. His size, physicality, and mobility at 6'5 330 lbs. is why universities across the country have offered Iuli. Iuli was forced to sit out his Sophmore season due to injury. Check out his Freshman highlights below:

Iuli grew up on the island of Samoa as is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Iuli moved from Samoa to Washington around ten years ago with his family - he started learning English when he moved to the United States. Off the football field, Iuli is one of the kindest and most genuine guys around.

BYU needs to make up some ground in Iuli's recruitment, but time is on their side. BYU would do really well to add Iuli to their interior OL pipeline.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI