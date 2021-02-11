BYU Football Offers Parker Brailsford

On Friday, BYU introduced Darrell Funk as its new offensive line coach. On the following Tuesday, Funk extended an offer to offensive line prospect Parker Brailsford. Brailsford, listed at 6'3, 265 pounds, is a versatile offensive lineman out of Arizona. I had a chance to catch up with Brailsford to discuss his recent offer from BYU.

Brailsford had been in contact with BYU for a couple weeks before he was offered by Coach Funk. He tells me that Michigan State, Colorado, USC, Cal, and Arizona are the schools that have been in contact with him the most throughout the process. Since receiving the BYU offer on Tuesday, Brailsford already received two other offers from Colorado State and Oregon State.

On his first impression of Coach Funk, Brailsford said, "Coach Funk is a really personable coach, and he definitely knows a lot about OL play. He’s helped a lot guys get to the league. He’s upbeat, has a lot of energy and I think he’d be a great coach to learn from."

Brailsford says the most important factor in his recruitment will be the relationships he forms with the coaching staff:

"The main thing I am looking for in a school is that bond. I want to have a good relationship with my peers and coaches. Kind of like a family bond."

Parker, who hopes to study engineering in college, has multiple connections to BYU. "My parents are from Utah. I still have a lot of family in Utah and they are huge Cougar fans, Brailsford said. "My cousin Sae Tautu played for BYU. Also, my dad's uncle ran track at BYU several years ago."

Parker Brailsford is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.

