BYU Names Darrell Funk as Offensive Line Coach

BYU finalized their 2021 coaching staff on Friday night when head coach named Darrell Funk as BYU's offensive line coach. Funk comes to BYU with more than 30 years of coaching experience. With the last two hires (Kevin Clune & Darrell Funk), BYU has added 58 years of total experience to the staff.

Below is the quote from head coach Kalani Sitake on Clune:

“Darrell is an exceptional football coach with extensive experience teaching tough, physical offensive line play,” Sitake said. “I’m excited to have him join Coach Roderick and our offensive staff and start working with the great young men we have in our program. He knows BYU from his days at Colorado State as a player and then as a coach under Sonny Lubick, and also at San Diego State working with Brady Hoke. We are happy to now welcome Darrell to Provo to be part of Cougar football.”

“What an honor it is for me to join the BYU football program as the offensive line coach,” Funk said. “I am really excited by this opportunity to join Coach Sitake, Coach Roderick and the rest of the staff as we work to build on the tremendous 2020 season. BYU has an unbelievable tradition of excellence, both on and off the field, and I am looking forward to helping build on that success. I’m looking forward to meeting the players I’m going to coach and to get to work.”

Below is a summary of Funk's resume:

• 2018-2019: UTSA — Offensive Line Coach

• 2017: Indiana State — Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach

• 2016: Purdue — Offensive Line Coach

• 2015: Akron — Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach

• 2011-14: Michigan — Offensive Line Coach

• 2009-10: San Diego State — Offensive Line Coach

• 2008: Ball State — Offensive Line Coach

• 2004-07: Colorado State — Offensive Line Coach

• 2003: Colorado State — Special teams Coordinator/Tight End Coach

• 2002: Northern Illinois — Tight End Coach

• 2000-01: Rhode Island — Defensive Coordinator

• 1998-99: Rhode Island — Offensive Line Coach

• 1995-97: Mesa State College — Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach

• 1993-94: Mesa State College — Offensive Line Coach

• 1991-92: Muskingum College — Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach

• 1990: Muskingum College — Defensive Line Coach

• 1988-89: Illinois — Graduate Assistant Coach

• 1987: Colorado State — Student Assistant Coach