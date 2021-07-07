One Question for Each Position Group Ahead of Fall Camp

BYU is less than one month away from the start of Fall camp. As we count down to the 2021 BYU football season, let's talk talk about one burning question at each position group ahead of Fall camp.

Quarterbacks

This one is the most important and the most obvious. Which quarterback will start when BYU kicks off the season against Arizona? The quarterback competition is down to three competitors: Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney, and Jacob Conover.

Running Backs

Tyler Allgeier and Lopini Katoa are BYU's top two options at running back. Unfortunately, BYU has needed more than two running backs in most years under Kalani Sitake. After those two, the competition for the third spot is wide open. Las Vegas native Miles Davis was listed as the third-string running back on the post-Spring depth chart. BYU will welcome Hinckley Ropati and Jackson McChesney back from injury this season. When healthy, both of those players are capable of being the next RB in line. Then there's Sione Finau who led the Cougars in rushing in 2019. The competition for third-string RB will be fierce.

Wide Receivers

BYU is deep at wide receiver, perhaps deeper than they have ever been. Gunner Romney, Neil Pau'u, Puka Nacua, and Samson Nacua will see a lot playing time this season. After those four, which player will emerge from the rest of the group? Early favorites are Kody Epps, Chris Jackson, Keanu Hill, and Brayden Cosper. BYU will also welcome Chase Roberts back from his mission this season.

BYU wide receiver Kody Epps (0)

A few more names to watch are Terence Fall who is coming off a season-ending knee injury, and preferred walk-ons Kade Moore and Hobbs Nyberg.

Tight Ends

Where does returned missionary Dallin Holker fit into the rotation at tight end? We know that Isaac Rex will play a major role after a fantastic redshirt freshman season in 2020. It's important to remember, however, that Holker was also fantastic as a true freshman in 2018. Will Holker be able to shake the mission rust and find a role at tight end?

BYU is deep at tight end. Lane Lunt, Ben Tuipulotu, Bentley Hanshaw, and Carter Wheat are names to remember at tight end.

Offensive Line

BYU established clear-cut starters along the offensive line after Spring practices. Beyond those five (Empey, Barrington, Pay, LaChance, Freeland), the second-string spots are wide open. Can BYU establish enough depth during Fall camp to weather potential injuries in 2021?

Defensive Line

Which defensive lineman will fill the vacant starting spots left by the 2020 seniors? BYU lost multi-year starters Khyiris Tonga, Bracken El-Backri, and Zac Dawe to graduation last season. Players like Lorenzo Fauataea, Tyler Batty, Alden Tofa, Earl Tuioti-Mariner, Gabe Summers, Atunaisa Mahe, Caden Haws, and Uriah Leiataua will have the opportunity to win starting spots this season.

Linebackers

Can the linebackers lead the defense in 2021? As mentioned above, BYU lost a lot of production along the defensive line. They also lost a lot of production in the defensive backfield. They do, however, return most guys at linebacker. BYU's defensive success this season could hing on the production of an experienced linebacker group.

Defensive Backs

Where do the transfers fit into the rotation? BYU brought in Oregon State transfer Kaleb Hayes and Utah State transfer Jakob Robinson this offseason. Will either of those players break through the depth chart and see playing time early in September?

Our website is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI