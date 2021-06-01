BYU Football: Recruiting Storylines During the Recruiting Open Period

For the first time since March 2020, the recruiting dead period is over.

For the first time since March 2020, the recruiting dead period is over. The month of June is going to be an important one for the success of BYU's future recruiting classes. Here are the BYU recruiting storylines to follow over the next few weeks.

1. Recruiting Visits and Camps

Recruiting visits and summer camps will dominate the recruiting headlines over the next few weeks. BYU is a set to host prospects ranging from the class of 2022 to the class of 2025.

Visits and camps are mutually beneficial in the recruiting process. They help recruits sort through their options as they make their college decisions, and they create in-person evaluation opportunities for the BYU coaching staff.

2. June Offers and Commitments

Recruiting visits are a catalyst for landing verbal commitments. Historically, BYU lands multiple commitments during the month of June. While I do expect BYU to land a few players this month, scholarship numbers might make this June less eventful than normal.

In addition, BYU will extend multiple scholarship offers this month.

3. Quality Over Quantity

BYU only signed 16 players as part of the 2021 recruiting class, and the 2022 class could be even smaller. BYU already has six players committed in the 2022 class. Therefore, spots are running out in the 2022 class. With so few spots available in the class, BYU will be very calculated when extending scholarship offers and accepting commitments.

4. Quarterback Watch

BYU didn't have a clear top target at quarterback for the 2021 class until they offered Jaxson Dart last May. BYU was Dart's first major offer, and they were the first team to really make an impression in his recruitment. During a phenomenal senior season, Dart's recruitment exploded. Dart had BYU as one of his final schools, but the talented quarterback took his talents to USC.

How does that relate to the 2022 class? BYU is still evaluating a lot of quarterbacks, and I would expect them to identify their top target over the next couple months. After June camps, BYU will probably have a top-priority quarterback on their board.

