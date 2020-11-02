SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

BYU Football Reveals Uniforms Against Boise State

Casey Lundquist

On Monday morning, BYU equipment teased BYU's uniform combination against Boise State - white tops and white pants with royal accents. BYU has worn this combination two times during independence, BYU is 2-0 in those games.

After BYU wore a new combination against Texas State, I ranked the 12 uniforms BYU has worn in the independence era. My list is below, you can give me your list in the comments. I surveyed a dozen 2021 BYU recruits last week about their favorite uniform combinations, you can read that story here.

12. All navy

All Navy

I didn't hate the uniforms that BYU wore against Texas State on Saturday. I've stated before that variety is the best policy. In my mind, however, these jerseys are not better than the other combinations that BYU has worn as an independent team.

11. Navy classic home

USATSI_15050698_168390393_lowres

Although these jerseys are far down the list, we should all be grateful for these uniforms. If it weren't for these, BYU might be sporting gold on their jerseys in 2020.

10. Navy all white

All white

Ranking these uniforms at #10 says more about the uniforms to come than this uniform itself. I like the all whites with navy trim, but I prefer the other jerseys more. For the record, I like these jerseys better when they're worn outside of Lavell Edwards Stadium.

9. Blackout (2016)

byu-football-utah-state-football-blackout-uniform

This might be a controversial ranking. I'm not as high on the blackout uniforms as most BYU fans. I view them as a solid alternate look that recruits like.

8. Blackout (2012)

byu-football-blackout-uniform-2012
Las Vegas Review-Journal

In my mind, these blackout jerseys are the same as the ones worn in 2016. However, I give 2012 the slight edge because they came out first when it felt like the entire country was doing an annual blackout game.

7. Navy classic away

byu-football-navy-classic-away

Never have these uniforms looked as good as when BYU took down Michigan State on the road.

6. Throwback

byu-football-throwback-uniform

This is the first of three new uniforms that BYU introduced in 2019. They looked great, but it will be nearly impossible to disassociate them from the 45-19 loss to Washington and losing Ty'Son Williams (which probably cost the Cougars a couple wins in 2019) for the season.

5. All royal

byu-football-all-royal-western-michigan-football

The all royal is one of my favorite combos. This picture reminds me that we should be grateful, for many reasons, that BYU's turf isn't blue. These uniforms look much better when they aren't blending in with the smurf turf.

4. Royal classic away

byu-football-royal-classic-away-zach-wilson-san-diego-state-football

The Cougars got back to their roots and wore the classic royal away jerseys in 2019. They would have looked even better in the end zone. Unfortunately, BYU was held to only a field goal against the Aztecs.

3. Royal classic away with Gifford Nielsen tribute

Royal classic away with Gifford Nielsen tribute

BYU wore a throwback uniform against Houston - it was the first time BYU has worn this combination since going independent. BYU wore this as a tribute to former BYU and Houston Oiler great Gifford Nielsen. I'm a big fan of the grey facemasks with the classic BYU away jersey. This combination it one of my favorites.

2. Royal all white

Royal all white

These uniforms need no explanation. It's hard to find a better combination of BYU colors than these jerseys.

1. Royal classic home

byu-football-royal-classic-home

These jerseys deserve the credit for bringing royal blue back to BYU football. I probably prefer the look of the all whites with royal trim over these, but the tradition and meaning behind these jerseys puts them over the top.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Mpatt
Mpatt

I wish we were wearing more royal on Smurf’s turf. I think blending into the turf is a cheap attempt at an advantage that Boise and Eastern Washington should not be allowed to do. Boise if you want blue turf your jerseys should be orange

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against Boise State

BYU released their official depth chart against Boise State.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Current Bowl Projections after 7-0 Start

A few national analysts like BYU's chances to make a NY6 bowl game in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

Staff Predictions: BYU-Western Kentucky

Our staff picks BYU-Western Kentucky on Halloween

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

How BYU Football Equipment Balances Tradition and Variety with Uniform Combinations

I sat down with BYU Football Equipment Manager Billy Nixon to talk about BYU uniforms.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Cracks the Top 10 in the AP Poll

BYU football is ranked in the AP top 10 for the first time since 2009.

Casey Lundquist

What National Analysts are Saying after BYU's 7-0 Start

BYU has created a lot of national hype after a convincing 7-0 start.

Casey Lundquist

The Good & The Bad: BYU Football vs Western Kentucky

BYU improved to 7-0 for the first time since 2001 on Saturday.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: BYU-Western Kentucky Highlights

BYU improved to 7-0 for the first time since 2001 on Saturday night.

Casey Lundquist

ESPN FPI Predictions on the 2020 BYU Football Season After 7-0 Start

ESPN FPI currently gives BYU a 44% chance to go undefeated.

Casey Lundquist

ESPN Simulation Sends BYU Football to the College Football Playoff

ESPN Analytics gives BYU a 13% chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist