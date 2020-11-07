SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

BYU Football: Saturday Games that Could Impact BYU's Ranking

Casey Lundquist

No. 9 BYU traveled to no. 21 Boise State on Friday night in the biggest game for BYU since the Cougars went independent in 2011. BYU walked away with a dominant victory over Broncos - it was the first victory over Boise State on the blue turf in program history. BYU's dominance over Boise State will impress the pollsters, but they will also need some help to make a jump in the rankings. Here are Saturday games that could impact BYU's new ranking on Sunday:

#4 Notre Dame vs #1 Clemson: The Fighting Irish host #1 Clemson on Saturday. A loss against Clemson would drop Notre Dame only a few spots in the polls. How far they drop would likely depend on how they fared against the Tigers. Could BYU surpass Notre Dame in the polls if the Fighting Irish lose? Maybe.

7:30 PM ET (5:30 PM Mountain) on NBC

#5 Georgia vs #8 Florida: Georgia takes on #8 Florida this week. A loss against the Gators could push the Bulldogs below BYU in the rankings. If Georgia beats Florida, the Gators would certainly fall below BYU.

3:30 PM ET on CBS

USATSI_15137903_168390393_lowres

#6 Cincinnati vs Houston: Cincinnati faces another challenge this week against Houston. Cincinnati has a 77% chance to win according to ESPN FPI. A Houston win would knock the Bearcats out of the top 10 and it would boost BYU's resume. Every BYU fan should be cheering for the red Cougars this weekend.

3:30 PM ET on ABC

#7 Texas A&M vs South Carolina: Texas A&M travels to South Caroline on Saturday. The Aggies have a 55% chance to win according to ESPN FPI. 

7:00 PM ET on ESPN

Stanford vs #12 Oregon: The Oregon ducks kick off their season against Stanford on Saturday. BYU needs the Ducks to lose a game or two or else they could eventually leapfrog BYU in the polls.

7:30 PM ET on ABC

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch, Stream, or Listen to BYU vs Boise State

Get your gameday setup ready for BYU vs Boise State.

Casey Lundquist

Social Media Reacts to BYU Football's Dominant Victory over Boise State

Zach Wilson was the third trending topic on Twitter in the United States on Friday night.

Casey Lundquist

ESPN College Gameday Discusses BYU's Path to the College Football Playoff

ESPN's College Gameday staff took an entire segment to discuss BYU's path to the playoff on Saturday morning.

Casey Lundquist

ESPN FPI Predictions on the 2020 BYU Football Season After 8-0 Start

ESPN FPI currently gives BYU a 89% chance to go undefeated.

Casey Lundquist

No. 9 BYU Dominates No. 21 Boise State on the Blue

No. 9 BYU improved to 8-0 with a dominant victory over no. 21 Boise State.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: BYU vs Boise State Highlights

Watch highlights from no. 9 BYU's dominant victory over no. 21 Boise State

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Boise State Preview and Prediction

In a battle of undefeated Top 20 teams, who will keep the dream alive?

Joe Wheat

BYU Football Releases Hype Video Ahead of Game against Boise State

In case there wasn't enough excitement surrounding BYU-Boise State, BYU football released a hype video ahead of their game against Boise State.

Casey Lundquist

Staff Predictions: BYU-Boise State

Score predictions and bold predictions for BYU-Boise State

Casey Lundquist

What BYU Needs to Do to Beat Boise State and Remain Undefeated

No. 9 BYU travels to No. 21 Boise State in a battle of unbeatens on Friday night.

Casey Lundquist