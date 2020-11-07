BYU Football: Saturday Games that Could Impact BYU's Ranking

No. 9 BYU traveled to no. 21 Boise State on Friday night in the biggest game for BYU since the Cougars went independent in 2011. BYU walked away with a dominant victory over Broncos - it was the first victory over Boise State on the blue turf in program history. BYU's dominance over Boise State will impress the pollsters, but they will also need some help to make a jump in the rankings. Here are Saturday games that could impact BYU's new ranking on Sunday:

#4 Notre Dame vs #1 Clemson: The Fighting Irish host #1 Clemson on Saturday. A loss against Clemson would drop Notre Dame only a few spots in the polls. How far they drop would likely depend on how they fared against the Tigers. Could BYU surpass Notre Dame in the polls if the Fighting Irish lose? Maybe.

7:30 PM ET (5:30 PM Mountain) on NBC

#5 Georgia vs #8 Florida: Georgia takes on #8 Florida this week. A loss against the Gators could push the Bulldogs below BYU in the rankings. If Georgia beats Florida, the Gators would certainly fall below BYU.

3:30 PM ET on CBS

#6 Cincinnati vs Houston: Cincinnati faces another challenge this week against Houston. Cincinnati has a 77% chance to win according to ESPN FPI. A Houston win would knock the Bearcats out of the top 10 and it would boost BYU's resume. Every BYU fan should be cheering for the red Cougars this weekend.

3:30 PM ET on ABC

#7 Texas A & M vs South Carolina: Texas A & M travels to South Caroline on Saturday. The Aggies have a 55% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

7:00 PM ET on ESPN

Stanford vs #12 Oregon: The Oregon ducks kick off their season against Stanford on Saturday. BYU needs the Ducks to lose a game or two or else they could eventually leapfrog BYU in the polls.

7:30 PM ET on ABC