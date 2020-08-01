BYU Football Sends Out Videos with Official Offers

August 1st is the first day that BYU can extend official offers to the 2021 recruiting class. The BYU staff not only sent out official offers in the mail, they also sent out videos featuring current players, Kalani Sitake, Tom Holmoe, and the position coach that is recruiting each player. While these things might seem trivial, they are important to recruits and it's vital that BYU keep up with P5 programs in showing 'the love' to each top target.

If you want to compare how BYU's edits compare to P5 teams, you can check out this article by SI All-American here.

First, here are a few examples of the videos that BYU is sending out to each player:

This first video was sent to Kingsley Suamataia. The consensus four-star recruit is receiving attention from around the country.

The second video was sent to BYU commit Raider Damuni:

The third video was sent to BYU's only QB target, Jaxson Dart:

BYU deserves a lot of credit for these videos - they are extremely well done and the unique message from each position coach is a nice touch. This is a major improvement compared to prior years.

Lastly, here's a look at the official offers that are being sent through the mail to each recruit. This is from Kalin Hall, the father of BYU commit Kyson Hall:

Time will tell whether these efforts lead to more highly-recruited players. For BYU, it's a big step in the right direction.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI