August 1 is the first day official scholarship offers can go out in the class of 2021 and despite the in-person recruiting shutdown due to COVID-19, programs coast to coast sent in varied graphics acknowledging top targets all over America.

Verbal offers are often exaggerated, miscommunicated and/or prematurely promoted by prospects, but the official offers now rolling in often clear the air on which programs are truly still after certain recruits. The written offers, like verbals, remain non-binding, however. The Early Signing Period, set to begin December 16, is the first opportunity to officially solidify standing for each party.

SI All-American compiled official offers throughout the Power Five ranks to lay out the variance in how certain programs spread the news digitally. Some focused on detailed, letter-style extensions while others went with clever edits featuring the prospect on the field at the next level and many went with a combination of both.

ACC

Boston College

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Miami

North Carolina

North Carolina State

Pittsburgh

Syracuse

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

Big 12

Baylor

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

TCU

Texas

Texas Tech

West Virginia

Big Ten

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

Penn State

Purdue

Rutgers

Wisconsin

Pac-12

Arizona

Arizona State

Cal

Colorado

Oregon

Oregon State

Stanford

UCLA

Utah

USC

Washington

Washington State

SEC

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi State

Missouri

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A & M

Vanderbilt

Independent

BYU

Notre Dame

