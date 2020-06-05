CougsDaily
BYU Football Signee Bruce Garrett on Adjusting to a New Offensive Scheme

Casey Lundquist

Bruce Garrett is a RB out of Texas who signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Garrett committed to BYU early in the process and completely shut down his recruitment even when local schools like Baylor came calling. I had a chance to catch up with Bruce before he leaves for Provo in a couple weeks.

You can watch the second half of this interview by clicking here.

Bruce Garrett finished his high school career as a state champion where he was awarded the Offensive MVP of the state championship game. Garrett said, "I don't think it can get any better than that...that's something that we worked for all through high school."

Garrett played in a unique system in high school. On moving to a new style of offense, he said, "I've actually never been in a true spread so I'm definitely going to have to adjust to that...I think I'll adjust pretty well going between the tackles." 

On what he knew about BYU before being recruited, Garrett said:

"Honestly not that much...I've always lived in Texas my whole life so I didn't really know much. Obviously, I knew about the school and I always liked them but when they offered me I did a bunch of research and I really fell in love with it."

During Coach Mateos' recruiting pitch, he told Garrett about the Mountains surrounding Provo and the people. "He told me it's great up there with the mountains and everything. The people are great, everyone is very genuine and there's a really good family bond there."

