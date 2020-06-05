BYU Football Signee Bruce Garrett Wants to Build a Career at BYU

Bruce Garrett is a RB out of Texas who signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Garrett committed to BYU early in the process and completely shut down his recruitment even when local schools like Baylor came calling. I had a chance to catch up with Bruce before he leaves for Provo in a couple weeks.

You can watch the first half of this interview by clicking here.

Before committing to BYU, Garrett was hearing from schools like Baylor and Arkansas. Garrett was focused more on fit than the allure of P5 schools. "Well everyone from Texas ends up going to these BIG12 schools and SEC schools, but that doesn't really bother me at all. I would have rather gone to BYU than any other schools cause of the family bond and how everybody gets along. I'm trying to build a career and I feel like a lot of kids that go to those other schools sometimes they don't always pan out, so I'm trying to go to a place where I can start my career."

On his goals heading into his freshman campaign, Garrett said, "If I get redshirted then I get redshirted. If not obviously I want to play as soon as possible and grind as hard as I can...I want to work every day and outwork the other guy. [I want to] get to a spot where I can play and help out the team in any way I can."

"I went there for a home game and man it looked awesome. The fans, the atmosphere, all of it is amazing. I just can't wait to get there and be around those kind of people...it's just different and I like that."

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI