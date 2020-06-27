BYU Football Signee Dean Jones on His Path to Football

You can watch the second half of my interview with Dean Jones here.

Dean Jones is a Safety prospect who signed with BYU as part of the 2021 recruiting class. Listed as a three-star DB by 247Sports, Jones is a grayshirt which means he likely won't enroll at BYU until January. I had a chance to sit down with Jones and discuss his path to BYU.

On when he started playing football, Jones said, "I really started playing competitive football my Junior year or high school. I really just wanted to be like my Dad and my Grandpa...my Dad was a good football player so he introduced me to football and the game."

Prior to playing football, Jones competed in rodeo: "I was born on a ranch in Arizona so that's where I spent most of my life. We roped, we rode horses, we just had fun." On what skills translated from rodeo to football, Jones said, "When you're riding a horse it's really tough to stay on while you're running full speed....you've got to do so many things at the same time. The hand-eye coordination and the balance really helped me on the football field."

On how he came in contact with BYU's coaching staff, Jones said, "I attended a BYU camp after my sophmore year - it went a little rough. Coach Gilford introduced me to a trainer. Coach Gilford helped me to boost my game. They [Coach Gilford and Coach Hadley] introduced me to the right people to make sure I was successful."

