BYU Football Signee Dean Jones on What He Brings to the Defensive Backfield

Casey Lundquist

You can watch the first half of my interview with Dean Jones here.

Dean Jones is a Safety prospect who signed with BYU as part of the 2021 recruiting class. Listed as a three-star DB by 247Sports, Jones is a grayshirt which means he likely won't enroll at BYU until January. I had a chance to sit down with Jones and discuss his path to BYU.

On what BYU's staff liked about his game, Jones said, "Just the height and the physicality. I have long arms so I can connect with the Wide Receiver early at the line. That helps me to almost control the route to where I can use my hands to jam...that's what they see. They see long arms, tall frame, I'm 6'3...with good speed and speed. They tell me that I'm versatile and that they can put me at multiple spots."

Jones is also a sprinter for the track team. He said that his best time was "11.03 and that was the first meet of the season."

Before arriving on campus, Jones has a few things that he wants to improve: "Hip mobility. I've been thinking about enrolling in ballet classes and yoga classes to try to get that fluidity in the hips. [I want to] be able to open up and run with receivers."

