BYU Signee Dylan Rollins Named Gatorade Player of the Year in Montana

On Thursday, BYU OL signee Dylan Rollins was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Montana. Rollins signed with BYU during the early signing period last December.

Rollins was a three-star OL prospect out of Montana with competing offers from Minnesota, Oregon State, and Utah State among others. Montana isn't known as a recruiting hotbed. In fact, it's been seven years since a player from Montana signed with an FBS program according to 406 MT Sports. The Montana FBS recruiting drought ended when Rollins committed to the Cougars.

So how does a player from Montana become the first player in years to attract so many FBS offers? Well, his frame certainly helps. Listed at 6'6 285 lbs., Rollins fits the mold of an FBS OL with room to put on more weight. In particular, he fits the mold that BYU has looked for in their OL prospects - long, lean, and physical. The other attribute that stands out about Rollins is his 81" wingspan.

Over the Summer, Rollins was named an SI High School All-American candidate. The SI scouting team did an in-depth scouting report. Here's what they had to say about Rollins:

Frame: Tall with great length and some muscle development. Room to add mass and strength throughout.

Athleticism: Comes off the football well with pad level and leverage components as run blocker. Long stride covers ground in a hurry. Efficient mover who can get to assignment in space as needed. Chip-and-go ability, too.

Instincts: Gritty line prospect with desire to get opponents dirty. Appears to play with high motor throughout the whistle. Effective as kick out or pulling player. Tough to disengage against.

Polish: Lines up at guard and tackle with success at each spot. Wide base off the snap with good pop and extension regardless of play call. Some redirection ability present, hinting at right tackle ceiling. Not a lot of experience pass setting on the edge.