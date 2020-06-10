CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

BYU Football Signee Jacques Wilson Hopes to Bring Physicality to Cornerbacks

Casey Lundquist

jacques wilson
Credit: Twitter @ JacquesWilson_

Jacques Wilson is a JUCO CB who signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Wilson just finished his associates degree at West Los Angeles Community College and will be moving to Provo next week. Wilson also had offers from Hawaii and Utah State before committing to BYU.

You can watch the first half of my interview with Jacques Wilson here.

What He Brings to BYU

On what he will bring to BYU, Wilson said, "I will bring, As Coach Gilford tells me, I'm going to bring some attitude. I am going to bring some attitude..I'm going to bring that discipline. I'm not bringing down the BYU Cornerbacks but that's something that they don't have in that room and I will fill those shoes. To be the best person, the best teammate , uplift them, but also be on their butts when they're messing up or when they're not doing right. In class, on the field, it doesn't matter. When we're outside, hanging out, getting some pizza, we have to be dedicated men."

Bringing Physicality to the Cornerback Position

"The very first play of the game, I let the receiver know I'm there and it's going to be a long game for [him]. A receiver is going to catch the ball, it's hard for a receiver not to catch a ball unless you're man on man the entire time. The reason why I'm physical is just to let them know that it's going to be a long game. They're going to think twice running a slant or running an in route. I might not be the biggest, I'm not the shortest...but I want them to know that I'm right there along every step."

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football Signee Jacques Wilson on His Relationship with Coach Gilford

Jacques Wilson is a JUCO CB who signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class.

Casey Lundquist

2020 BYU Football Roster: The Good, The Bad, The Ratings

BYU Football returns an experienced roster in 2020 - we take a look at the entire roster by position group.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Zach Wilson on BYU's Schedule and the Quarterback Competition

Zach Wilson joined the "Dubs Only" podcast to talk about his preparations for the upcoming season.

Casey Lundquist

by

Icecougar

Film Review of BYU Football Target Logan Fano

Logan Fano is one of BYU's top target in the 2021 recruiting class.

Casey Lundquist

Update: An Early Look at the 2020 BYU Basketball Roster

BYU has signed multiple players that will be on the roster in 2020 - there is also an important missionary to keep in mind.

Casey Lundquist

Caleb Lohner Immediately Eligible

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Newcomers that Could Make an Impact on Offense

We take a look at the newcomers who could find a role on offense in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 3 - Zach Wilson

This is the continuation of a series where we'll countdown 10 BYU Football players that are primed for a breakout season.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Could Start Mandatory Practices in Mid July

The NCAA will vote to approve a plan where teams will have a six-week period to prepare for the 2020 football season.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Update 6/7/2019

Get the latest updates on the week in BYU Football recruiting.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist