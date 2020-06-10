BYU Football Signee Jacques Wilson Hopes to Bring Physicality to Cornerbacks

Credit: Twitter @ JacquesWilson_

Jacques Wilson is a JUCO CB who signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Wilson just finished his associates degree at West Los Angeles Community College and will be moving to Provo next week. Wilson also had offers from Hawaii and Utah State before committing to BYU.

You can watch the first half of my interview with Jacques Wilson here.

What He Brings to BYU

On what he will bring to BYU, Wilson said, "I will bring, As Coach Gilford tells me, I'm going to bring some attitude. I am going to bring some attitude..I'm going to bring that discipline. I'm not bringing down the BYU Cornerbacks but that's something that they don't have in that room and I will fill those shoes. To be the best person, the best teammate , uplift them, but also be on their butts when they're messing up or when they're not doing right. In class, on the field, it doesn't matter. When we're outside, hanging out, getting some pizza, we have to be dedicated men."

Bringing Physicality to the Cornerback Position

"The very first play of the game, I let the receiver know I'm there and it's going to be a long game for [him]. A receiver is going to catch the ball, it's hard for a receiver not to catch a ball unless you're man on man the entire time. The reason why I'm physical is just to let them know that it's going to be a long game. They're going to think twice running a slant or running an in route. I might not be the biggest, I'm not the shortest...but I want them to know that I'm right there along every step."

