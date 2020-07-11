BYU Football Signee Koa Eldgredge will Play Two Sports at BYU

You can watch the second half of this interview with Koa Eldredge here.

Koa Eldredge signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class in both baseball and football. Koa will enroll at BYU after serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. I had a chance to catch up with Koa and talk about his decision to commit to BYU.

On what it was like to be recruited for two different sports, Eldredge said, "Baseball was the first [team] to recruit me. When I went on my baseball official, I met with the football coaches. They kept on recruiting me throughout the year. Later that fall they offered me. It was truly a blessing to be able to say yes and to BYU for letting me play both sports."

Eldredge says the skills he uses playing baseball translate on the football field: "It's all about coordination, tracking down balls in the outfield. I feel like being able to play outfield has helped me as a Receiver just because I know how to find the ball in the air and how to go up and grab it. They go hand in hand with each other."

Signing with BYU was a dream come true for Eldredge:

"BYU has some family ties with me. Two of my uncles played baseball there and my Dad played baseball there in the early 80's. It was always a dream come true to play for BYU."

