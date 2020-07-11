CougsDaily
BYU Football Signee Koa Eldredge is Excited to Compete for a Starting Job After his Mission

Casey Lundquist

You can watch the first half of this interview with Koa Eldredge here.

Koa Eldredge signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class in both baseball and football. Koa will enroll at BYU after serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. I had a chance to catch up with Koa and talk about his decision to commit to BYU.

Eldredge says his physicality and football IQ are some of his strengths. He also notes that speed and elusiveness has been the focus during his training:

"I feel like the physicality part of [the game]. I feel like it's a big strength of mine. What I needed to work on was my elusiveness and speed. When I look at players at the next level I see how well they run their routes and how elusive they are when they have the ball in the hands. So during this quarantine and throughout my Senior season...I really wanted to focus on getting my speed up and my elusiveness up. I feel like those things are starting to become my strengths. I also study a lot of film so I think the biggest strength I have is my football IQ and knowing how to run my routes depending on different schemes."

