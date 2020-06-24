BYU Football Signee Preston Rex on His Lifelong Dream to Play for BYU

You can watch the second half of this interview here.

Preston Rex has always dreamed of playing for BYU. That's why signing with BYU during the early signing period was the fulfillment of a lifelong goal. Preston is the son of former BYU great, Byron Rex, and brother of Isaac Rex who is a RS Freshman Tight End - the Rex family bleeds blue. I had a chance to catch up with Preston to talk about his recruitment and the significance of playing for BYU in the Rex family.

BYU & The Rex Family

On the history between BYU and his family, Preston said, "Man, like you said, my older brother is a Tight End at BYU. My Dad played at BYU, my Mom was a student at BYU so I've bled blue my entire life. Back in my recruitment I had a few other offers, but the day I was offered by BYU I committed. It's been a dream of mine for so long to play for BYU. I didn't want to play any games. I had a goal to get offered by BYU and I went and got it."

On Receiving a BYU Offer

After dreaming of playing for BYU, Preston recalled the day that he finally received an offer from his dream school:

"Coach Hadley, the Safeties coach, came to watch me and he told me there were some things he wanted me to work on after watching my Junior film. It was the Spring going into my Senior year - I got in the weight room, I was looking faster. I was doing all the things he wanted me to do, I was working on my top-end speed. When he saw me, he said that he saw the changes he needed to see in my game. After that, he went and talked to all the coaches and gave me a call during school. He told me that he wanted me to come to the summer camp as a BYU commit."

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI