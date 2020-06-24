CougsDaily
BYU Football Signee Preston Rex on Why Isaac Rex Will Have a Breakout Season

Casey Lundquist

You can watch the first half of my interview with Preston Rex here.

Preston Rex has always dreamed of playing for BYU. That's why signing with BYU during the early signing period was the fulfillment of a lifelong goal. Preston is the son of former BYU great, Byron Rex, and brother of Isaac Rex who is a RS Freshman Tight End - the Rex family bleeds blue. I had a chance to catch up with Preston to talk about his recruitment and the significance of playing for BYU in the Rex family.

Improving His Game

Coach Hadley asked Preston to work on a few specific things during the offseason: "Coach Hadley wanted me to work on my technique and my top-end speed. About three games in two my JR season, I had never played Safety before. We had some injuries on the defensive side when I was playing slot so they threw me back there. I had the instincts, I played some DB as a kid growing up. I just went back there and I did my thing. I didn't have a lot of technique, he wanted me to work on my back pedal....I was in the weight room every day this summer."

Isaac Rex

In an earlier article, I had Isaac Rex on the top of my list for guys that would have a breakout season in 2020. I asked Preston why he things his brother will have a big year:

"I would just say it's his work ethic. Isaac, even during quarantine, made sure he did blocking, running, and lifting everyday. He was putting in more work then a lot of guys. He's going to Stroshine training in Pleasant Grove, doing a lot of things to work on his speed and agility. Also working on being a better blocker in the trenches. I would just say it's his hard work that makes people thing he'll have a breakout season."

