BYU Football Signs WR Kyson Hall

Kyson Hall is the son of Kalin Hall and the brother of current BYU Quarterback, Jaren Hall.
Kyson Hall

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Maple Mountain High School

Measurables: 5'11, 175 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 8/19/2019

Kyson Hall, is the son of Kalin Hall and the brother of current BYU Quarterback, Jaren Hall. Given the longstanding connection between the Hall family and BYU, signing with BYU football means a lot to Kyson. It gives him the chance to live up “to [his] dad’s expectations to play in his footsteps and also [his] other brothers who’ve played there”.

BYU always needs speed at the skill positions, and that's exactly what Kyson Hall will bring to the Cougars. Hall made noticeable improvements every season at Maple Mountain and his best football is still ahead of him. You can watch his senior highlights here: 

Kyson will serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after graduation.

Earlier this Summer, I caught up with Kyson to talk about his recruitment and decision to commit to BYU. You can watch the full interview here.

Why WR?

While his dad and brother played Running Back, and another brother playing Quarterback, it’s surprising that Kyson found his place as a Wide Receiver. In fact, when Kyson first started playing football, he started at Quarterback. He soon realized that his size and skillset was a better fit at wide receiver because he liked to “use his feet more”. He started working out as a Wide Receiver and with his speed and quick hands, it was the perfect fit.

His Visit to BYU

On his first visit to BYU, Kyson’s hoped, but didn’t expect to receive a scholarship. He and his parents met with Coach Sitake, Kyson was offered a scholarship to play at BYU. He said of the experience, “as [Coach Sitake] was talking about his past and the recruiting and all that stuff, it made me realize that this is actually really cool. I received my scholarship from the school I actually really want to go to”. Overall, he said, “It was a wonderful and actually a heartfelt experience”.

