Social Media Reacts to Zach Wilson's Career Night Against UCF

Zach Wilson had over 300 passing yards in the first half against UCF.
Author:

Zach Wilson had a career night against UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night. Wilson, who likely played his final game in a BYU uniform, had 353 total yards and five touchdowns in the first half alone. He finished the night with a career high 425 passing yards on 34 attempts.

Zach Wilson was trending on twitter during the Boca Raton Bowl. Here are some of the best social media reactions to Wilson's career night:

"BYU QB Zach Wilson completed 17-of-21 passes for 353 yards, three TDs and ran for two more. In the first half. Second half ahead on ESPN now." - ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter

Zach Wilson caught the attention of NFL fanbases across the country:

Greg Wrubell added some interest facts about Zach Wilson's fantastic junior campaign:

"Zach Wilson has broken BYU's single season completion percentage record. He finishes 2020 with 73.5% this season. Steve Young held the record for 37 years (1983, 71.9%). That’s also 6th best in FBS history at the moment." Jarom Jordan

As many fans know, Zach Wilson will need to decide whether to return to BYU for his senior season or declare for the 2021 NFL draft. Zach said he will make his decision over the next few days:

