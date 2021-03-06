BYU Football Spring Roster Breakdown: Wide Receivers

The good, the bad, and the notes surrounding the wide receivers one week into spring practices.

BYU football ranks dead last in returning production heading into spring practices. Over the next week, we will look at the blended roster of newcomers and returning players for a BYU team that is looking to prove that the 2020 season was not a flash in the pan. Today, let's talk about the wide receivers.

*Note: The list below only includes players on the official spring roster. More players will join the program this summer.

Wide Receivers

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

30 Luc Andrada

26 - Jacob Boren

85 - Brayden Cosper

0 - Kody Epps

88 - Terence Fall

36 - Talmage Gunther

1 - Keanu Hill

29 - Tevita Ika

5 - Chris Jackson

89 - Kade Moore

23 - Hobbs Nyberg

2 - Neil Pau'u

18 - Gunner Romney

2020 Grayshirts

NA

Other Newcomers

28 Tanner Wall

The Good – BYU has multiple candidates at wide receiver that could step up and assume the starting role left by Dax Milne. Players like Chris Jackson, Keanu Hill, Brayden Cosper, and Kody Epps are the frontrunners to win the job. BYU also welcomed highly-touted recruit Chase Roberts home from his mission on Friday:

The Bad – Kody Epps and French native Terence Fall have been unable to participate in spring practices due to injury. Epps is a candidate to compete for the aforementioned starting spot left by Dax Milne.

Terence Fall is a really interesting story. Fall is from France where he started playing tackle football. He decided to pursue his dream of playing college football so he came to the United States as a foreign exchange student. BYU's staff discovered Fall and offered him a scholarship. Fall is raw, but has the talent to contribute after a few years in a D1 program. You can watch my interview with Fall where he discusses his journey from France to Provo.

The Notes – Luc Andrada is listed as a running back on the official roster. I have him grouped with the wide receivers where he has been playing this spring. Andrada is a fascinating prospect. He has elite speed, but he played quarterback in high school and has needed time to adjust to the wideout position. He also played running back last year and he dealt with an injury throughout the season. If Andrada can put everything together, he would become a really unique weapon in BYU's offense. Andrada ran a scorching 10.51 in the 100M which is an all-time Colorado state record.

Speaking of speed, Chris Jackson is another name to watch:

Chase Roberts and Quenton Rice are two wide receivers that will join the program before the season starts.

Preferred walk-ons have made a name for themselves over the years at BYU, especially at wide receiver. Kade Moore, Hobbs Nyberg, and Tanner Wall are three PWO receivers to watch.