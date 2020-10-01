SI.com
CougsDaily
BYU Football Star Chaz Ah You on His Timeline to Return to Football

Casey Lundquist

In the second part of this interview, we talked about mental health. I would highly recommend taking the time to listen to Chaz. You can watch the second part of this interview here:

Last week, news surfaced that BYU football star Chaz Ah You was out for the 2020 season after undergoing season-ending surgery. I had a chance to catch up with Chaz to discuss his timeline to return to football, his Dad's dance moves on the sideline, and his favorite uniform combination.

