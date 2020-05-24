BYU Football Target Brock Fabrizio on What Makes BYU Unique

CougsDaily
Casey Lundquist

Click here to watch the first part of my interview with BYU Football target Brock Fabrizio.

Brock Fabrizio is a 2021 three-star Safety out of Alta High School with offers from BYU and Utah State. Fabrizio had to sit out his Junior season after suffering a torn ACL tear one week prior to kickoff. Fabrizio also competes in track where he ran a 10.91 100 Meter dash as a Sophmore. I had a chance to catch up with Brock to get the latest on his recruitment.

What Makes BYU's Recruiting Pitch Unique?

"I feel like they really  want me. When I've been talking to Coach Hadley, he's laid out the years they have starters and what it will look like when I come into the program. So it's been cool to see where I would sit as a Freshman or a Sophmore trying to get playing time."

Which Schools Would You Like to Visit?

"I'd say Utah, BYU, Oregon, and maybe USC."

Do You Have a Decision Timeline?

"I don't really have a set time...it will probably be after the season."

BYU sits in a really good spot with Fabrizio. Fabrizio is talented and he could see more offers come in throughout the season once schools are able to see the progression from his Sophmore to Senior season. Creating a future pipeline at Safety is a need for BYU and Fabrizio would be a step in the right direction.

