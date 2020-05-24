BYU Football Target Brock Fabrizio Updates His Recruitment

Click here to watch the second part of my interview with BYU Football target Brock Fabrizio.

Brock Fabrizio is a 2021 three-star Safety out of Alta High School with offers from BYU and Utah State. Fabrizio had to sit out his Junior season after suffering a torn ACL tear one week prior to kickoff. Fabrizio also competes in track where he ran a 10.91 100 Meter dash as a Sophmore. I had a chance to catch up with Brock to get the latest on his recruitment.

Knee Rehab

On the status of his knee following an ACL tear last Summer, Fabrizio said, "I'm eight months out of surgery...just trying to get back into everything. Cutting, do all those drills. Trying to get back into shape now."

Who He Hears From Most

"BYU I think I here from the most. Utah State contacts me a lot too."

Most Important Factors in His Decision

On the most important factors in his decision, Fabrizio said, "I would say the mission first of all...the fit, how well I fit in with the guys there and the coaches and the program.

Other Schools He Hears From

"Cal is another one that has reached out a lot, I took a visit to Stanford, Utah, Boise State."

